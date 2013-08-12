Terrace Martin ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Triangleship” [LISTEN]

Terrace Martin has provided production and live instrumentation for some of your favorite rappers. In turn, the Los Angeles native has a mean Rolodex of contacts readily available. His latest release, “Triangleship,” features the one and only Kendrick Lamar.

Martin’s strong musical background ensures that anything he produces will be well-composed, leaving the lyrics as the only thing left to question. The west coaster may not be the best with the wax poetics, but he is however well versed in the language in love.

K. Dot’s role is limited to the chorus, which smoothly chants “My life is Mardi Gras and she’s the life of the party y’all/It’s like ring around the rosie/When I came around they chose me.”

The overall listening experience is buttery smooth, and fans can bet that will be the tone of Martin’s 3ChordFold album, due out tomorrow (August 13). The project also dons appearances by Musiq Soulchild, Wiz Khalifa, Problem, Ab-Soul, James Fauntleroy, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Pre-order it on iTunes here. Listen to “Triangleship” below.

Photo: Instagram