Future Talks Marrying Ciara & Baby Mama Drama [VIDEO]

Future is getting his life in order. Besides prepping a new album, Honest, and getting ready to tour with Miguel and Drake, the Atlanta rapper/quasi-crooner is planning to marry his girlfriend, R&B artist Ciara, eventually.

The “Tony Montana” rapper stopped by Hot 97 and sat down for an interview with Angie Martinez. Besides discussing having to go to court to deal with child support issues, Future talked about putting a ring on the finger of Ciara.

“It happened for all the right reasons,” admitted Future, who says he had his eye on Ciara for seven years.

“This it…..I don’t get into nothing to get out,” he added. “We haven’t set a date, this the one. I said it before… I said it seven years ago, so for it to come around and happen it was just meant to be.”

Future’s sophomore album, Honest, is out November 26. Check out the interview below.

Photo: Hot 97