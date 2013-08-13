Just Blaze & Baauer ft. Jay Z – “Higher” [VIDEO]

After much hype, Just Blaze and Baauer get around to dropping the video for “Higher,” featuring Jay Z. The Nabil directed visualwas shot in the Kerala region of India because a club scene just wouldn’t give the track its proper due.

Yeah, we were initially looking for a verse from Hova, too, but all we got in this EDM tune is his vocal samples. Nabil directed the video, which features Kalaripayattu warriors getting busy with big ass swords. When the young kids get curbed by the older gentleman, they put together their own training session.

Vice‘s electronic music and culture channel, THUMP, premiered the video and also took part in it creation.

Watch the video for “Higher” below.

Photo: YouTube