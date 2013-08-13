Nas & J. Cole Cover VIBE’s Summer 2013 Issue [PHOTOS]

VIBE magazine unveiled the Robin Thicke and Janelle Monáe covered 20th anniversary issue yesterday, but that was only the first of a trio to come. Today, we get a look at the second cover featuring Nas and J. Cole.

An exert from the VIBE story below infers that the two could have something special up their sleeves:

“I told you before I need some tracks—your shit’s tight,” Nas insists to Cole. ‘Pac has been silenced, and the two rap geniuses now are plopped on a black leather couch in the studio’s posterior. “We need to do more shit [together] ‘cause it just makes you sharper as an MC.” They trade schedules for a hypothetical future studio session. But today, the meticulous lyricists have assembled to talk the art of rhyme, from conception to the vocal booth. It was written, and here, it is told.

Hopefully the pair will release some collaborative material sooner than later. Until then, hit the jump to see the cover and photos from the shoot.

Photo: VIBE, Steven Geomillion, Dennis Leupold

