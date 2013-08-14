Gucci Mane ft. Chief Keef – “Darker” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane just released his World War 3: Molly, Gas & Lean project, but who says he can’t revisit a track from Trap House 3 too? The ATLien returns with a visual for “Darker,” featuring his 1017 Glo Gang partner Chief Keef.

The rhyming pair take it to the countryside in the gloomy treatment to mob out with their brethren on dirt bikes and ATVs. Aside from that, all of the typical rapper accouterments — bottles, women, and jewelry included — can be seen here.

Guwop got MMG’s resident director SpiffTV to man the cameras for this one.

Gucci’s aforementioned project comes in three parts — Molly, Gas & Lean — that are separately available for purchase via iTunes. Be sure to cop if your love for the Brick Squad rapper is that real. If not, you can settle for the “Darker” video below.

Photo: WSHH