E-40 ft. Danny Brown & ScHoolboy Q – “All My N***as” [VIDEO]

E-40 has cemented a firm place in Hip-Hop history, but he isn’t looking to stop spitting his slang-infused bars any time soon. The Bay Area veteran linked with two young rhymers in Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q to create a visual for their collaboration, “All My N***as.”

The rhyming trio move through a dark and seedy setting that strangely favors a moving pen and pixel album cover. Subtle images that accentuate the rappers’ lyrics appear randomly and ultimately add to the treatment’s already trippy feel.

“All My N***as” will appear on a forthcoming triple album by 40 Water affectionately titled The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 4, 5 & 6. Expect that sooner than later. See the video featuring the pair of XXL Freshman below.

—

Photo: YouTube