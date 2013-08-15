Victim Drops Hit & Run Charges Against Chris Brown

Chris Brown escapes the law once again. The “Run It” singer’s hit-and-run case was dismissed, though prosecutors agree he should have been punished severely.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown’s hit-and-run case was just dismissed, even though prosecutors argued Chris deserved to be punished and punished severely for his alleged vehicular misdeed.

Chris and the victim struck a civil compromise — she didn’t want any money because the damage was so minor and she wanted the case dismissed. But the L.A. City Attorney objected, arguing to the judge this morning that Brown was very aggressive toward the victim after the accident — calling her a “bitch.”

The City Attorney also argued that Brown was on felony probation and therefore his alleged misconduct of leaving the scene without anteing up a California driver’s license was all the more serious.

The judge, however, didn’t buy the City Attorney’s argument and dismissed the case.