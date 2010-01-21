Fabolous Addresses Hold Up On DJ Drama Mixtape

myfabolouslife I appreciate everyone lookin 4 & forward to #TiNc2..It will b #classic..But in light of the Haiti tragedy imma hold of til end of Jan.

Well folks, looks like the hold up for Fabolous and DJ Drama’s sequel There Is No Competition Pt. 2 (Funeral Service) continues to find a way to not hit the Internet.

Previously slated for Christmas and then New Year’s, Fab keeps finding a new reason for the tape not being released.

With the tragedy happening in Haiti, Fab felt as though the title, which implemented the term “funeral” was a little too heavy for the time being and has now stated that the release should drop by the end of January.

myfabolouslife Its very sad & tragic, & tho I has previously scheduled 2 release it, don’t feel good bout talkin “funeral” n there times. Patience 4 #TiNc2

How about at this point, we’ll just report that the tape will be dropping because clearly there is no need for dates if there is certainty to it.

As many are probably getting tired of waiting, Loso tries to hold his fans over by ensuring that that wait is well worth it.

myfabolouslife Its only a week, 10 days at most..And its crazy..Anyone who’s heard any of the #TiNc2 mixtape please vouch that its crazy!

All I know is that after hearing this mixtape, it better be the mixtape of 2010 with no other tape even comparing with all this waiting.