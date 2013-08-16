Big Sean ft. Lil Wayne & Jhené Aiko – “Beware” [VIDEO]

Big Sean continues to build momentum for his sophomore effort Hall Of Fame with an official visual for “Beware,” featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper relied on computer animation for much of the treatment. Trippy scenes show Sean and company rapping and singing about a love lost in thermo vision. Not sure if there’s some veiled, deep meaning behind this, though.

In any case, this video may be just what the 25-year-old needs to divert attention back to himself after Kendrick Lamar’s highly lauded guest appearance on his track, “Control (HOF).”

“Beware” will be one of 15-songs on Hall Of Fame, due in stores August 27. Other features on the project include Nas, KiD CuDi, Young Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, James Fauntleroy, Miguel and more. Catch the trio in the shots below.

—

Photo: Vevo