Brisco Disses Gucci Mane and So Icey Ent. “Waka Blaka”

It’s a shame that there have been so many negative responses to the recent report of rapper Wacka Flocka Flame being shot after a botched robbery. Some must really dislike Flocka to actually poke fun at the fact that he got hit up.

Florida’s own Brisco is one that had his some words for Flame along with Gucci Mane and So Icey Entertainment with the release of the diss track “Waka Blaka”.

Now if history does serve me correct, Brisco, weren’t u dealing with your own troubles after reports were saying that you were robbed at a barbershop, had your car stolen and pistol whipped?

If anybody knows if should be you to not kick a man while he’s down.