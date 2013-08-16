Jay Z’s Life+Times Presents TDE Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar, one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars, is just one of a quartet of MC’s looking to change the game as we know it. Jay Z’s Life+Times spent the past month on the road following the good kid from a m.A.A.d city, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock to shoot the first ever TDE/Black Hippy documentary.

Cameras were there to catch the rhyming quartet’s journey leading up to the Budweiser Made In America Festival. Hov’s second annual festival isn’t until the weekend of August 31, so it’s very likely that the West Coast collective are still shooting the treatment.

The visual will familiarize fans with Black Hippy’s background story and how life has been for them since Lamar released his highly lauded debut good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Expect the full length effort to release sooner than later via the Life+Times site. Watch the trailer below.

—

Photo: RESPECT