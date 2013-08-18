Chris Brown ft. Nicki Minaj – “Love More” [VIDEO]

If Chris Brown does goes ahead and retire, he can at least have “video director” on his resume when moving forward. The controversial R&B crooner drops the video for “Love More,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Breezy sets off to the club with comedian Nick Swardson riding shotgun while his “tricks” are in the back. The setting is the club—irony?—and Brown gets his sing and dance on while Nicki Minaj rips the runway and spits.

Chris Brown’s new album, X, is due in stores later this year. Watch the visual for “Love More” below.

Photo: YouTube