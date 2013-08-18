50 Cent Says He Lost $261K Lawsuit Because He’s Black

50 Cent is pulling the race card. The Queens rapper says he lost a lawsuit with Sleek Audio—not to be confused with his own SMS Audio—because the judge was hating on his Blackness and celebrity.
TMZ reports:
Earlier this year 50 and company called Sleek Audio were embroiled in a bitter lawsuit. 50 claimed Sleek owed him over $261,000. Sleek said otherwise. The case went to arbitration — a binding process in which an arbitrator picks the winner.
Bad news for 50, the arbitrator sided with Sleek (the final $$$ judgement was kept under wraps).
But 50 refuses to gently into that good night … and is taking the battle to federal court — claiming the arbitration judge discriminated against him because he’s black, associates with controversial African-American figures AND because he’s a high profile rap artist.
Specifically … 50 says the bias ran so deep the judge didn’t allow him to cross-examine witnesses and refused to look at evidence pertaining to the case. Pretty bold claims.
He wants the award axed ASAP and is asking for a new hearing … where he says he’ll prove the judge was out to get him from the get go.
Sleek fired back too … claiming 50’s allegations of racism are a desperate attempt to avoid the arbitration decision and get it brought before an actual court.
The “Sleek By 50” headphones were cancelled back in 2011. Ferrari filed his lawsuit against Sleek in January 2013.
According to 50, Sleek never lived up to their bargain to have the rapper promote their wireless headphones and he parted ways from the company while still being owed the $261K. Sleek contends that 50 prematurely ended their business relationship.
In other news, 50 stands accused of wrecking his baby mama’s crib and a restraining order has been filed against him.
Photo: Instagram