50 Cent Says He Lost $261K Lawsuit Because He’s Black

50 Cent is pulling the race card. The Queens rapper says he lost a lawsuit with Sleek Audio—not to be confused with his own SMS Audio—because the judge was hating on his Blackness and celebrity.

TMZ reports:

Earlier this year 50 and company called Sleek Audio were embroiled in a bitter lawsuit. 50 claimed Sleek owed him over $261,000. Sleek said otherwise. The case went to arbitration — a binding process in which an arbitrator picks the winner.

Bad news for 50, the arbitrator sided with Sleek (the final $$$ judgement was kept under wraps).



But 50 refuses to gently into that good night … and is taking the battle to federal court — claiming the arbitration judge discriminated against him because he’s black, associates with controversial African-American figures AND because he’s a high profile rap artist.

Specifically … 50 says the bias ran so deep the judge didn’t allow him to cross-examine witnesses and refused to look at evidence pertaining to the case. Pretty bold claims.

He wants the award axed ASAP and is asking for a new hearing … where he says he’ll prove the judge was out to get him from the get go.

Sleek fired back too … claiming 50’s allegations of racism are a desperate attempt to avoid the arbitration decision and get it brought before an actual court.