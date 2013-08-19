The Weeknd ft. Drake – “Live For” [LISTEN]

Recently, The Weeknd revealed that talk of him and Drake falling out was highly exaggerated. The Toronto singer’s new single, “Live For,” features Drizzy and backs up his claims that OVO and XO are getting along just fine.

The man born Abel Tesfaye kicks vocals over atmospheric keys and shuffling drums while Drake tags on a verse. “This the sh-t that I live for, with the people I die for,” goes the song’s hook, which means this will surely become a Simp&B anthem.

The Weeknd’s new album, Kiss Land, is in stores September 10. Drake’s new project, Nothing Was The Same, will be out one week later.

Listen to “Live For” below.

Photo: Instagram