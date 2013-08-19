Rich Gang ft. Birdman, Future & Detail – “Million Dollar” [VIDEO]

Birdman continues to push the Rich Gang project by unveiling a new set of visuals. Before you get excited, this isn’t for the R. Kelly-assisted “We Been On.” Instead, the Cash Money CEO drops a small screen adaptation for “Million Dollar,” featuring Detail and Future.

The track is essentially “Tap Out” sans the bells, whistles and lush synths. Detail plays the familiar melody on the piano while a room full of beautiful, garbed woman watch. Meanwhile, Birdman and Future Vandross find themselves at a lavish dinner with their YMCMB brethren and a few others.

Remember that this tune nothing but an interlude of sorts, so the treatment isn’t anything awe-inspiring.

We are, however, awaiting the aforementioned video with the Pied Piper of R&B, though. While we wait for that, see the Rich Gang trio do their thing in “Million Dollar” below.

—

Photo: