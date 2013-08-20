Sean “Diddy” Combs & Bad Boy Sued By Unpaid Intern

Add an unpaid struggle intern to the long list of people who think Sean “Diddy” Combs owes them a gang of money. Rashida Salaam is suing Bad Boy Entertainment for making her do intern duties while she was…an intern. Yes, this is really happening.

TMZ reports:

The ungrateful person behind the suit is Rashida Salaam — who claims she took a gig as an unpaid intern for Bad Boy Entertainment from January 2012 to May 2012 and couldn’t BELIEVE the kinds of work they had her do for free: — answering telephones — getting lunch and coffee for paid employees — making deliveries — gift-wrapping presents — decorating the office during holidays Just torture … Salaam probably has a real case, thanks to recent changes in the law regarding unpaid internships (no more free labor for course credit) … but we’re guessing she’s probably hurting her chance at landing a full-time gig with the company by filing the suit.

There is no doubt Diddy’s high powered attorney(s) will handle this. If Salaam had listed some crazy tasks like say, cleaning Diddy’s dirty underwear or babysitting his kids, we might feel some sympathy. However, all the aforementioned tasks she is beefing about are things that just about everyone in the music business has had to do at one point in their career.

That said, good luck in life Rashida Salaam. With a sense of entitlement like this (allegedly), you’re going to need it.

Photo: Revolt