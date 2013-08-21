8 Things To Know About Juicy J’s Stay Trippy

Last night, the good folks at Columbia Records gathered a select amount of media and tastemakers to get a listen of Juicy J‘s long-awaited solo debut Stay Trippy at their New York City office.

After delivering noteworthy mixtapes and a slew of club heaters and popular anthems like “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and “Show Out,” many were left wondering if the veteran rapper could create the same magic for an entire project when the pressure is on. Or better yet, if he could make a well-rounded body of work that isn’t totally geared to “turning up” and his trippy lifestyle.

We at Hip-Hop Wired have the answers to all these questions and then some. Here are eight things you need to know about Juicy J’s Stay Trippy.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »