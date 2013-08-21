Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Officially Platinum

While some took offense, many others defended Kendrick Lamar‘s “Control (HOF)” verse because the MC can actually back up his claims with lyrics and accolades. Today, he can officially add a platinum album to his growing list of accomplishments.

The Compton native’s critically acclaimed debut good kid, m.A.A.d city sold 9,000 units during the week his call-to-arms on Big Sean’s track caused a stir on the Internets. Coincidence? Probably not. The LP jumped from 52 to 36 on the charts over the last seven days and brought Lamar’s total records sold to over one million.

Congratulations to the TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) camp.

The clique’s next in line, ScHoolboy Q, will deliver his first major label project, Oxymoron, sometime this year. Kendrick Lamar appears on his partner in rhyme’s single “Collard Greens.”

Photo: Sharone Poole