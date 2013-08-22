Jay Z & Ron Howard To Debut Made In America Documentary At Toronto Film Festival

For a second year in a row, Jay Z made Philadelphia the locale for his star-studded musical event, the Made In America Festival, Labor Day weekend (August 31 and September 1).

A week after fans, media, tastemakers, and superstars alike congregate at the Ben Franklin Parkway, director Ron Howard will premiere his documentary on the inaugural 2012 show at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The screening happens Saturday, September 7, at 10 PM EST. The movie will give a well-rounded recap of the festival experience that includes exclusive interviews, performance footage, and more. Steve Stoute, Brian Grazer, and Jay Z co-produced.

Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, the Black Hippy clique (Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock), Phoenix, Queens of the Stone Age, A$AP Rocky, Solange, Public Enemy, Miguel, AlunaGeorge, 2 Chainz, HAIM, Wiz Khalifa, and more will perform this year.

Here’s a brief description from TIFF:

As seen through Howard’s affectionate gaze, Made in America is a love letter not only to Jay Z and his unique project, but also to the city of Philadelphia. Fascinating interludes include one-on-ones with audience members about what the show means to the Philly community — the responses are both positive and negative. Howard explores the birthplace of American Independence and how it relates to this unprecedented event. He even takes some time to follow a local hip-hop group through its attempt to get added to the prestigious bill. Don’t miss this invigorating documentary — and a conversation with one great artist about witnessing the fulfillment of another’s dream.

[via Miss Info]

Photo: Billboard