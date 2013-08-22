Kanye West Says “No Paparazzi” & “No Blog Comment” Can Take His Joy [VIDEO]

The usually interview ducking Kanye West recently sat down for an hour long chat with Kris Jenner, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s mother, for her Kris talk show. The episode airs tomorrow (August 23) but a clip has dropped that features Yeezy discussing the love he has for Kardashian and their new daughter.

Yeezy says that his love for his baby mama is why he deals with paparazzi and such despite clearly not liking them. The Chicago native also spoke about his grandfather, who recently passed away, and applying his desire for “joy” to his own life. Particularly when it comes to Kardashian and their daughter North West.

“She’s my joy and she brought my new joy into the world,” said West. “There’s no paparazzi, and there’s no blog comment and there’s nothing that’s going to take that joy from me.”

Surely Yeezy is banking that an aggressive lawyer hired by the paparazzo he got into altercation with at LAX won’t take any joy away from him, too.

Watch the clip below.

—

Photo: Fox