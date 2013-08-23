Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Baby North West Revealed [PHOTO]

In the end, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian chose not to go for a payday when delivering the first photo of their newborn baby girl, North West. Instead, Yeezy made the big reveal on Kris Jenner’s Kris talk show today.

Yeezy made the big reveal toward the conclusion of the hour long interview, which actually gave us some new insight into the rapper/producer one you got past all the gladhandling.

Check out the image of baby “Nori” below. How could you not smile at those cheeks?

Okay, you can carry on with your lives now.

—

Photo: Fox