Curren$y Dropping Surprise Mixtape, Explains BitTorrent Deal [VIDEO]

“Occasionally I make a song or two,” said Curren$y modestly at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. There we briefly spoke to the rapper about his recent deal with BitTorrent that delivered the Jet Life mixtape, Red Eye.

According to Spitta, “The partnership with BitTorrent was good way for me to get my friends’ foot in the door.” He continued, “I’m never going to drive the whole machine with the BitTorrent projects.”

That makes sense considering the New Orleans rapper’s lineage in Hip-Hop — more notably, what he accomplished independently. His artists, Young Roddy, Cornerboy P, Fiend, and Monstabeatz, will now have a platform to flourish using their boss’s new and improved formula.

Curren$y also revealed that fans can expect new music sooner than later, and that Roddy is next up in the Jet Life camp. See more in the footage below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired