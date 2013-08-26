Somewhere In America: The 15 Funniest #MileyAssSmallerThan Twitter Jokes

There’s quite a bit to say about Billy Ray Cyrus‘ daughter and her too-hot-for-TV, twerk-heavy performance. But, we’ll just let the Twitterverse speak for us instead.

Sunday night’s (8/25) provocative booty-shaking extravaganza starring Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and rappers 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar ended up being one of the most talked about moments of the MTV Video Music Awards. As the Internets blew up with memes, gifs, and raucous jokes about the 20-year-old pop phenom, The Parents’ Television Council instantly chimed in, voicing their outrage in a statement, saying, “This is unacceptable. MTV continues to sexually exploit young women by promoting acts that incorporate ‘twerking’ in a nude colored bikini.”

The former child star gave the “Blurred Lines” singer a lap dance, grabbed her crotch, simulated oral you know what with a foam finger, tongued down the aforementioned singer and showed the world her (lack of) lady lumps.

While everyone is still wrapping their minds around what they just saw, the Twitter landscape has been lit on fire thanks to the #MileyAssSmallerThan trending topic.

As folks around the web continue to chime in through social media, we hope you take a look at The 15 Funniest #MileyAssSmallerThan Twitter Jokes, and share a few of your own in the comments section below.

