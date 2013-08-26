Big Sean Covers The Source Power 30 Issue [PHOTO]

Big Sean has a lot to celebrate, including the release of his sophomore album Hall of Fame. With less than 12 hours to go before the project is available for purchase, we discover that the Detroit native will also cover one of two covers of The Source magazine’s annual “Power 30” issue.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has been very candid in saying he wants to become the greatest ever to emcee. With that in mind, Sean mimicking Michael Jordan’s iconic “6 Rings” photo has to be a statement of sorts.

The 25-year-old can be seen donning the same pondering man’s look that His Airness sported years ago. Like Mike, his hand and wrist are also draped in a fair amount of gold jewelry.

Below you will find some behind the scenes footage from the photo shoot. The actual cover can be seen on the following page.

Photo: The Source

