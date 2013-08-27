Drake Explains Nothing Was The Same Album Artwork [VIDEO]

MTV’s Rob Markman recently caught up with Drake, who finally spilled the beans about the inspiration for Nothing Was The Same‘s highly talked about (often jokingly) artwork.

Artist Kadir Nelson designed a pair of covers — one features an image of Drizzy as a child and the other shows the rapper as we see him today.

“Sometimes when I try and think back on this journey, it’s so hard to pinpoint all of these moments and it gets foggy,” the Toronto native said. “What that album art is to me is the fact that this is my most clear, concise thoughts from now and my best recollection of then. That’s really what that cover is about.”

Drake says that he’s asked stores to position both images side by side so fans can see the full imagery before purchasing. Check out the full interview below.

Photo: MTV