Update: Waka Flocka Flame Speaks On Shooting

“Somebody was sent to kill me…”

The net exploded Tuesday with news that Gucci Mane’s So Icey protégé Waka Flocka Flame had been shot after an attempted robbery in College Park, Georgia.

As previously reported, HipHopWired phoned into So Icey Entertainment to get a comment on the shooting which they quickly declined but now just three days after the incident, Waka Flocka himself is speaking out on the shooting.

“Somebody was sent to kill me but he was so scared that he let me get out the car to grab what I could get from him…”

Listen below as he phones in to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9’s “The Durrty Boyz” to speak on the shooting.