Juicy J Celebrates Stay Trippy Release With Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, A$AP Rocky & More [PHOTOS]

Juicy J‘s new album, Stay Trippy, was just released, so what was the rap veteran to do? Throw an album release party, of course. Plenty of the Taylor Gang affiliate’s A-list rapper buddies, including A$AP Rocky and Wiz Khalifa, came through and showed loved in NYC last night.

Last Night, Juicy J celebrated the release of his major label debut album release STAY TRIPPY (August 27th) at the Jazz Room at The General. His Taylor Gang partner and album co-producer, Wiz Khalifa was on hand to present Juicy J a platinum plaque for his #1 hit single “Bandz A Make Her Dance”. Juicy J also celebrated the release of the Source Magazine’s 25th anniversary Power 30 Issue which he graces the cover along with Kemosabe label owner Dr. Luke, on stands September 3rd. The Source publisher, Londell McMillan was on hand to present Juicy with a framed cover. Juicy’s friends came out to support including Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose, A$AP Rocky, Mike Will, Angela Yee, Luke James, Leon Thomas, DJ Self and more.

Early that night, Juicy J hit the stage to perform his hit “Show Out” with Big Sean at the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s album release show.

Check out photos from the Memphis rapper’s album release festivities in the gallery.

Photos:Ernest Estime

