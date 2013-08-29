Jay Z ft. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail” [VIDEO]

And just like that, Jay Z unveiled a visual for his current single “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, moments ago via Facebook. Perhaps this was the basis for his recent rendezvous with the social media platform’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg.

The treatment is very dark and plays on the theme of having the world in your hands one moment only to lose it all the next. Jay can be seen watching the outcome of the infamous bout between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglass. Meanwhile, Timberlake can be seen at a table crooning the song’s captivating chorus as a group of cloaked women go through the motions.

Anthony Mandler directed the well-shot treatment, which places a distorted vocal effect to place emphasis around certain lyrics.

“Holy Grail” appeared on Jay Z’s 12th studio album Magna Carta…Holy Grail, available on iTunes. Check out the video below.

