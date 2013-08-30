Drake Covers Billboard Magazine [PHOTO]

It’s clearly Drake‘s time. As fans anxiously await his third album, Nothing Was The Same, Billboard magazine unveils their fall preview issue cover featuring the OVO founder.

The front page dons a quote from Drizzy that boasts, “I’m 26, I don’t know what else I could be doing better than this. I feel incredible.” That, my friends, is a confidence that one displays when they’re in the zone. It also explains the MC’s noticeable exuberance in the photo, which shows him smiling from ear to ear.

Additionally, Drake graced the covers of XXL and GQ prior to this look.

Nothing Was The Same got pushed back a week, and will now release September 24. So far, we know the project will feature guest appearances from Lil Wayne and Jay Z. There will also be a pair tracks titled “Tuscan Leather” and “Paris Morton Music II.”

