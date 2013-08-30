Kendrick Lamar Talks “Control” On Chelsea Lately [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar stopped through E!’s Chelsea Lately talk show and of course the topic of his verse on Big Sean’s “Control” came up. As he has been saying lately, the Compton rapper’s fiery verse was all about the spirit of competition.

After explaining to Chelsea Handler that it wasn’t a song from Big Sean’s just released Hall Of Fame album, Lamar insisted he wasn’t insulting anyone when he dropped names.

“Nah, a lot of cats that I named, they actually good friends of mine,” he told Handler. “I basically wanted to show that I’m competitive.”

Handler then slandered Lamar’s basketball playing ability and cracked an all Black people are good at basketball joke. Hopefully this doesn’t signal the moment Lamar only starts granting interviews to mainstream outlets. Just saying.

Watch Kendrick Lamar chop it up with Chelsea Handler below.

Photo: E!