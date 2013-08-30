Drake Calls Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse “An Ambitious Thought”

Drake has a history of giving loaded statements in interviews, especially in situations involving discourse. Billboard unveiled the OVO rapper’s cover story featuring his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s highly discussed “Control” verse, and his take was very, um, interesting.

The Compton native’s emphatic words had seemingly every Tom, Dick, and Harry up in arms, but no artists named have issued a formal rebuttal on wax.

When asked about K. Dot’s bars, Drake responded, “I didn’t really have anything to say about it.” He continued, “It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic.”

Lyrically speaking, one could argue that good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s mastermind is up to par with Drizzy. However, we applaud this competitive spirit on all fronts, so we say keep the bravado high, young man.

Drake, who says he “went about my day, went and got dinner and kept it moving,” after hearing what Lamar had to say, releases his long-awaited album, Nothing Was The Same, September 24.

Photo: Billboard