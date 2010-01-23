Outkast’s Big Boi To Open Savannah Chapter of His Big Kidz Charity Organization

Outkast’s Big Boi will launch the Savannah, Georgia chapter of his charity organization Big Kidz Foundation in February. The organization’s mission is to support youth developmental projects and encourage cultural, musical, and literary expression. Big Boi states,

“It is my hope that the children in these undeserved communities officially become part of the national conversation that we have been left out of for years. The efforts within this program will not only stress education, but will stress exposure to culture.”

Helping to get the word out about the organization, Big Boi visited Savannah High School yesterday. Speaking to the youngsters, he said,

“I was born in Savannah and grew up here and I remember growing up and not knowing there were a lot of things for our youth and ever since then I’ve been speaking to them and I think that Big Kidz will get them prepared as well.”

For more information on Big Kidz, log on to http://www.bigkidzfoundation.org.

In related news, Big Boi will be dropping his first official solo album on March 23rd. The album will be titled Sir Luscious LeftFoot :The Son of Chico Dusty and will feature the hit single “Shine Blockas” featuring Gucci Mane.