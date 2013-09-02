Very Nice: Kanye West Performs In Kazakhstan [VIDEO]

It’s a safe bet that Kanye West got paid something lovely (supposedly millions) for this gig. Yeezy spent part of his Labor Day weekend in Kazakhstan—yes, the home of Borat—performing at the president of the country’s grandson’s wedding.

TMZ reports:

Our Central Asian sources tell us … Kanye was invited by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to perform at his grandson’s wedding Saturday night in Almaty at the Hotel Royal Tulip. Very nice. We’re told Kanye was paid a hefty sum — in the neighborhood of $3 mil — to perform his big hits, including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”.

Peep the video below and see guests not even paying attention to Yeezus. That clearly wouldn’t fly stateside. But it’s never a good idea for the glorified wedding singer to bark on the guests of an alleged dictator whose family has been accused of money laundering, assassinations and bribery.

—

Photo: YouTube