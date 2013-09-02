Jay Electronica Wanted “Control” For His Alleged Album [VIDEO]

There’s been a Jay Electronica sighting, which has only led to more speculation about what the enigmatic rapper is up to. The Roc Nation artist was in Croatia last weekend and revealed that he wanted Big Sean’s “Control” record for his own album.

VIBE caught up with Mr. Electronica at the Outlook festival. “It was me and Big Sean, and we had verses on there. Then when he told me it wasn’t on his album, I was gonna use it for my album,” the New Orleans rapper told VIBE. “Then he told me the day before it came out, that Kendrick put a verse on it and that we’re gonna put it out. It’s a good thing for Hip-Hop music because Hip-Hop has been laying dormant for a long time.”

Speaking of laying dormant for a long time, Jay Elec ducked and dodged when asked when his now mythical debut album, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), will be released.

So thank you Big Sean, because if we were depending on Jay Electronica to ever hear “Control,” we probably never would have heard it at all. Check out the quick interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube