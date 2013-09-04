Drake’s Nothing Was The Same Outro Called “Pound Cake,” Features Jay Z

Like it or not, we’re in the midst of Drake season. With only weeks to go until Nothing Was The Same hits stores, Billboard releases more details about the album via their Fall Music Preview.

According to writer Reggie Ugwu, Drake placed much of the emphasis on rapping this time and limits the R&B to hooks, bridges, and musical influences for the most part. We also learned that the outro is called “Pound Cake” and features a pair of introspective verses from Jay Z.

More interestingly, Drizzy closes the aforementioned song with a bar that goes, “Studied the game to the letter and I did it better, like I’m supposed to feel guilty?” Yea, sounds like a blatant jab to us, too.

Ugwu also penned Billboard‘s cover story on the OVO rapper, which featured another interesting quotable on how he felt about Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse. “I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform,” Drake said.

Nothing Was The Same releases September 24.

—

Photo: Billboard