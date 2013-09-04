Big Boi ft. Little Dragon & Killer Mike – “Thom Pettie” [VIDEO]

Big Boi suffered an unfortunate knee injury earlier this year that postponed his “Shoes For Running” tour. Currently on the road to recovery, the ATLien liberated a visual for “Thom Pettie,” featuring Killer Mike and Little Dragon, to regain some steam before he hits the road again September 20.

Sir Luscious Left Foot relied on show footage of himself and Killer Kill From Adamsville performing the track at various venues. From the looks of it, the Chris Carmouche-produced cut was a fan favorite.

“Thom Pettie” appeared on Big Boi’s criminally slept on LP, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, which also featured “The Thickets” and “Apple Of My Eye.”

Again, the Outkast MC reignites his “Shoes For Running” tour later this month in Atlanta to begin an eight show run that stops in Brooklyn, Boston, and more. Check out the video for “Thom Pettie” below.

Photo: YouTube