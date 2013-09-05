50 Cent ft. Skylar Grey – “I’m Warning You” [LISTEN]

50 Cent has a message for fair weather fans on his latest release “Don’t Turn On Me (Warning You).” Sounds like an emotional moment, right? Wrong.

Instead the Queens rapper revisits in history in an audible lesson we like to call Curtis Jackson 101. 50 details his story from 1997 until now as a reminder of his capabilities over melodic production from Alex Da Kid. Songstress Skylar Grey also provide some assistance on the memorable chorus.

The G-Unit founder was admittedly surprised when this Street King Immortal tune hit the Internets. “Damn I may have lost this ALBUM SH!t leaking off my old drive. This is crazy. #smsaudio,” he tweeted. After a brief rant, he continued, “That was a joint I did over a year ago in Detroit with EM. I hope nothing else got out. #smsaudio.”

Details on Street King Immortal are still vague. Click play to hear “I’m Warning You” below.

