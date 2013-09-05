Celebrity Bodyguard To Jay Z, Drake & More Tasered By Police & Dies

A celebrity bodyguard, Norman Oosterbroek, whose clients included Jay Z, Drake, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, was tasered by police during an alleged home invasion in Miami and died.

The details of the incident are strange, to say the least. Reports the Miami New Times:

Just before 11 p.m. this past Monday, Pinecrest police responded to a mansion just off Old Cutler Road to reports that a naked intruder was terrorizing the home’s owners. The cops found a 43-year-old man in the buff, and when he attacked police, they hit him with a Taser. He died soon afterward. Today, it seems certain the naked man was in fact one of the most famous bodyguards on Earth. Norman Oosterbroek, who made his name protecting Nelson Mandela, founded celebrity bodyguard agency RAD Security and personally watched over Jay Z, Lady Gaga, and other notables. How did he end up nude and fighting police in Pinecrest?

The authorities don’t know how the founder of RAD Security got into the mansion and they are awaiting toxicology reports.

The late Oosetbroek earned his reputation as Nelson Mandela’s bodyguard before founding his own security firm. Oosterbroek (on the left in the image above) was on the security team that accompanied Jay Z when he rode the train to the Barclays Center in December 2012.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: YouTube