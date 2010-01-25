PETA Lashes Out At Kanye West And Amber Rose

“Kanye can’t help making himself look like an idiot…”

While Kanye West was busy vacationing during Paris’ Men’s Fashion Week accompanied by girlfriend Amber Rose he raised more than a few eyebrows, in particular because of his choice to dress almost head-to-toe in fur.

Most perturbed by Ye’s choice of wardrobe is none other than People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA who’s seeing red after pictures surfaced of the couple in their non-animal friendly wear.

As previously reported, the organization targeted Kelis for her recent choices to wear fur leading to a battle of words between the singer and the campaign.

Now their latest targets are Kanye and Amber who they describe as “painting the town blood red.”

Obviously annoyed by the couple’s almost blatant disregard for PETA’s anti-fur message a representative for the company released a statement on their website saying,

“The prettiest people do the ugliest things For the road to riches and diamond rings . . . We’ll buy a lot of clothes but we don’t really need ‘em Things we buy to cover up what’s inside —Kanye West, “All Falls Down.” West apparently lives by his lyrics. The ethical dropout—who horrified voters in PETA’s Worst-Dressed Celebrity competition last year—and his sleazy sidekick, Amber Rose, were snapped by paparazzi strutting around Paris in “the ugliest things,” indeed. Both were wearing head-to-toe fur, and Amber refused to remove her full-length lynx coat during a show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Putting the final nail in the coffin, the rep quoted the Vice President of the organization denouncing Ye and his side piece as “pathetic creatures.”

As PETA V.P. Dan Mathews so eloquently put it, “Kanye can’t help making himself look like an idiot, whether at an award’s show or a fashion show. He and his girlfriend look like pathetic creatures from a shabby roadside zoo.”



Can you really be mad at PETA when you see them wearing outfits like this?

They better be on the lookout for those red paint cans…..