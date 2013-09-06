CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y & Young Roddy – Bales Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD

Leave a comment

Curren$y did more than hint at plans to release a mixtape sooner than later during our conversation at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. It took a little longer than expected, but the Jet Life general has liberated Bales.

This drop features 11 new tracks from Spitta Andretti and the Jets’ next in line Young Roddy. Like always, the New Orleans veteran didn’t slack with the production. Noteworthy players like Mike Mill Made It, Cardo, Harry Fraud and more all contributed beats to the project.

A Juvenile-assisted heater titled “Mo Money” is the leading single, and has been picking up steam on the Internets as of recent. Also remember that Bales comes just weeks after Curren$y and company delivered Red Eye in partnership with BitTorrent.

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Curren$y never slacks on premiering new material. Stream and download Bales below.

currensy-bales

Photo: Jet Life

download , Jet Life , Young Roddy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close