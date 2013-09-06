Curren$y & Young Roddy – Bales Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD

Curren$y did more than hint at plans to release a mixtape sooner than later during our conversation at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. It took a little longer than expected, but the Jet Life general has liberated Bales.

This drop features 11 new tracks from Spitta Andretti and the Jets’ next in line Young Roddy. Like always, the New Orleans veteran didn’t slack with the production. Noteworthy players like Mike Mill Made It, Cardo, Harry Fraud and more all contributed beats to the project.

A Juvenile-assisted heater titled “Mo Money” is the leading single, and has been picking up steam on the Internets as of recent. Also remember that Bales comes just weeks after Curren$y and company delivered Red Eye in partnership with BitTorrent.

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Curren$y never slacks on premiering new material. Stream and download Bales below.

—

Photo: Jet Life