Drake Stars In “We Are FIFA 14” Commercial [VIDEO]

Drake is a legit soccer fan, at least according to EA Sports, makers of the popular FIFA soccer video game franchise. Drizzy stars in a commercial for the latest title in the series.

Titled “We Are FIFA 14,” in the spot notable pro players like Gareth Bale and Lionel Messi and celebrities like Drake, play the game while in a a race through the desert. It makes sense when you watch the clip.

Back in June, Drake introduced the game at the E3 conference. FIFA 14, which you can pre-order here, is in stores September 24. Coincidentally, Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is in stores the same day (in the US).

Watch the “We Are FIFA 14” commercial below.

Photo: YouTube