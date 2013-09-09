Where My Drawers At?: DMX Runs Butt Naked Around Hotel Floor [VIDEO]

DMX continues to astound us with his behavior, and he wasn’t even arrested, this time. It seems like Dark Man X decided to take a jog around a hotel floor in his birthday suit, just because he felt like it. Oh yeah, it was caught on video, too.

TMZ reports:

The footage begins with DMX walking around a hotel hallway in just his boxer shorts, socks and house arrest ankle bracelet … while a hotel employee removes room service from one of the rooms on the floor. All of the sudden, X ducks behind a corner with a mischievous grin on his face — drops his shorts — and launches into a full ass naked, dong-out sprint. Eventually, X returns to the starting line and grabs his drawers … and then casually walks back toward his room as if nothing ever happened. It’s pretty hilarious. We reached out to X … who said he just “felt like” doing a nudie run that day … adding, “Imnotashamedofanythingigot” (read: “I’m not ashamed of anything I got.”).

The video is below and peep how room service just walked by his boxers on the floor without noticing. What hotel is this, because a grown man, with serious issues, running around butt naked is not a good look. Someone put this on TripAdvisor, stat.

Photo: TMZ