Kanye West Sits Front Row At NYFW Alexander Wang & Hood By Air Runway Shows [PHOTOS]

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, so of course Kanye West has already made multiple appearances. Over the weekend, Yeezus was spotted at the runway shows for Hood By Air and Alexander Wang.

The good folks at Freshness report:

Already one of the most anticipated venue during the ongoing New York Fashion Week, audience members had hope to catch a glimpse of hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky during the HOOD BY AIR Runway Show this afternoon at MILK STUDIOS. A bigger surprise awaited them however as Kanye West made a surprise appearance on the front row instead. Flanked by friend and style adviser Virgil Abloh, West exchanged pleasantries with Matt Williams, Heron Preston, and others on the BEEN TRILL creative team, which was an early supporter of designer Shayne Olivier and the HBA brand.

While West was seen at Hood By Air’s show on Sunday, on Saturday (Sept. 7) he was spotted at Alexander Wang’s spring/summer 2014 runway show. The “Blood On The Leaves” rapper was once again in the front row and seen chatting it up with photographer Terry Richardson and R&B crooner Miguel.

With NYFW running through Thursday, Sept. 12, expect to see more Yeezy. Check out flicks of Kanye West taking in the aforementioned collections in the gallery.

—

Photos: Poe/Freshness, Instagram, Team Kanye Daily, Wenn.com

