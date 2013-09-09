Call Of Duty: Ghosts Pre-Order Will Get You Eminem’s MMLP2 At Special Price

November 5 is looking to be a major day for both video games and music since both Call Of Duty: Ghosts and Eminem’s Marshall Mathers LP 2, respectively, release on that same day. Gamers that pre-order the video game from Gamestop will be privy to a special edition of Em’s new LP that will feature a bonus track and a lower price.

When you order your copy of Call of Duty: Ghosts from Gamestop, you will be able to pick up the title on Nov. 5 and you will be given a code to download MMLP2 for $8.99. A track from Em’s album, the DJ Khalil produced “Survival,” was the song premiered in COD: Ghost’s multiplayer reveal trailer back in August. However, the bonus track included in the offer will be an entirely different song.

“The energy and intensity of ‘Survival’ really matches Call of Duty: Ghosts,” said Eminem via a press release. “I’m excited to continue to be a part of the franchise.”

Besides the Eminem album, those who pre-order the video game via Gamstop will get also a DLC pack of content that includes the bonus classic Simon “Ghost” Riley multiplayer character from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This past weekend, Em conducted a bizarre (on purpose) interview on ESPN after a preview of the video for his “Berzerk” single was played during halftime of Saturday Night Football’s Michigan vs. Notre game.

—

Photo: Interscope