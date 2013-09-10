Birdman Lugz Sneakers Back? [PHOTOS]

Back in the early aughts, rappers were getting signature sneakers like water (see: Jay Z, 50 Cent, Master P, et. al). Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams had a deal with Lugz, and it seems like he’s getting a new set of kicks.

Reports The Shoe Game:

Is Lugz planning to bringback the Birdman sneaker? Say what you want about the Birdman Lugz sneakers, it pulled some respectable numbers back in its heyday. But like most rappers signature models, the buzz quickly dwindled. As of 2008, Lugz discontinued the Birdman collection. It looks like Birdman Lugz might make a comeback. The Cash Money CEO recently posted a few images on Instagram of a new Lugz model. Could this mean a return?

Bet you forgot that Lugz also counted OutKast as celebrity endorsers, didn’t you? Interesting fact, Birdman also endorsed a Lugz boot called the “Hood Rich.”

Check out photos of Birdman’s new Lugz in white and red (of course) colorways in the gallery. Will you cop a pair?

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »