Kendrick Lamar Calls Meek Mill Out In NYC Show, Meek Responds [PHOTOS]

It looks like Kendrick Lamar deemed Meek Mill‘s “Ooh Kill Em” diss worthy of a response tonight at his concert currently occupying Williamsburg Park in Brooklyn.

According to All Hip Hop, the Compton rapper took the time to address his former collaborator. “I been doing  this s**t for years… I mastered this sh*t,” Lamar said. His blanket statements soon became clearly aimed jabs at the MMG affiliate.

“There’s one n***a in particular that needs to realize that there’s ‘levels’ to this s**t. I’m MOTHER F**KIN’ KING KENDRICK.”

The Internets move quickly, so it didn’t take long for Meek — he also happens to be in New York City — to gain wind of K. Dot’s comments.

“King of what?,” asked Meek via Twitter before directing the question at Lamar. Expect more developments to come. What’s the over/under that one of the two will hit the Funkmaster Flex show tomorrow? See the tweets on the following pages.

