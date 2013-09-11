Gucci Mane – Diary Of A Trap God Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s difficult to tell what’s going on with Gucci Mane these days, but one things for sure, he’s still in the studio working hard. With a few recent projects already circulating the Internets, the Brick Squad rapper returns with Diary of a Trap God.

It’s been a busy week for Gucci, who made new enemies and reignited age-old beefs during a grammatically treacherous Twitter rant. Soon after, he continued to verbally slander a list of rap counterparts like T.I., Jeezy, and Yo Gotti on his new track, “Stealing,” featuring OJ Da Juiceman.

The aforementioned record is just one 23 featured on the ATLien’s new mixtape. We assume that much of this material was recorded some time ago, because Gucci’s ex-partner in rhyme, Waka Flocka Flame, appears on a pair of songs. Other features include E-4o, Rich Homie Quan, Tyga, and more.

Zaytoven, DJ Mustard, Mike Will Made It, The Honorable C Note, Drumma Boy, Lex Luger, and Southside are among those responsible for crafting the sound. Check out Diary of a Trap God below.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk

1 2Next page »