Fabolous ft. 2 Chainz – “When I Feel Like It” [VIDEO]

Fabulous took fire after abandoning his plans to respond to “Control,” but makes up for it by delivering a visual for his 2 Chainz– assisted track “When I Feel Like It.”

The Brooklyn rapper has the key to New York City in the luxurious treatment. In early scenes, Loso can be seen chilling on a yacht enjoying the sights with a few scantily clad women. But things eventually turn up when he takes the party to La Marina. He’s joined by the Hair Weave Killer, who kicks his lengthy verse surrounded by beautiful ladies.

DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Ace Hood, French Montana, and more make cameo appearances in the shots.

“When I Feel Like It” is cool for now, but we wonder when Fabolous plans to release his long awaited Loso’s Way 2: Rise to Power album. Here’s to hoping that happens sooner than later. Check out his new video below.

—

Photo: