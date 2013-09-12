CLOSE
50 Cent – "Can't Help Myself (I'm Hood)" [VIDEO]

Remember when 50 Cent had an album on the way called Street King Immortal? Well, that’s still in the works, but this video for “Can’t Help Myself (I’m Hood)” is actually from 2012’s The Lost Tape project. 

The song’s visual finds Ferrari back in his hand to hand drug dealer days, rocking a Champion hoodie to match. A lonely drive in the whip and scantily clad chicks in the stash spot all add to the ambiance. The moody track was cooked up by Slimm Gemm.

If you missed it, you can still download the DJ Drama hosted The Lost Tape right here. Watch the Eif Rivera-directed video for “Can’t Help Myself (I’m Hood)” below.

