Drake – “Wu-Tang Forever” [LISTEN]

Perhaps the most anticipated cut off Drake‘s forthcoming new album, Nothing Was The Same, just off its title is here. “Wu-Tang Forever” has sprung a not so unexpected leak since the album is out in a couple of weeks.

The song is admittedly not exactly what we expected since Drizzy is in crooner mode for plenty of this joint, but still expect it to get heavy burn. After some harmonizing, Drake gets down to rappity rap mode over Noah “40” Shebib’s sublime production.

Nothing Was The Same will be in stores September 24, and you can pre-order it on iTunes. Listen to “Wu-Tang Forever” below.

Is Hip-Hop Drake’s? Let us know what you think in the comments.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Photo: Instagram